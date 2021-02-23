Clementi Café Serves Gelato In Burnt Cones Till 12am Daily

Ice cream and waffle go together like bread and butter. Whether it’s for a date or a chill night out with friends, this lovely combination is popular among supper-loving crowds.

Westies who can’t say no to a late-night dessert now have a new spot to lepak at, as Burnt Cones just opened less than 3 months ago in Clementi.

It is a café that serves gelato in, yep, you’ve guessed it, burnt waffle cones.

Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

Burnt Cones has slightly burnt & burnt cones

At a glance, Burnt Cones looks like a cosy joint that’s perfect for dates with your significant other and friends.

When you’re there, be sure to try their signature burnt cones, which make a delectable crispy companion to your gelatos.

You can choose to have them ‘Slightly Burnt’, or ‘Burnt’. Here’s a look at the ‘Burnt’ version, which carries a tinge of caramelised sugar for a bittersweet aftertaste.

If your taste buds appreciate something milder, you can always opt for the original cone instead.

Pair them with signature flavours

We hope you didn’t have to take too long a time to decide between the 3 types of cones, because the next step may take you a while — choosing your gelato flavour.

There’s a vibrant array of flavours to choose from, such as Earl Grey, Bronte Pistachio, and Strawberry Basil.

One of their bestselling flavours is 85% Dark Chocolate, which looks like the personification of sinful pleasure.

Burnt Cones recommends that you try this with their, well, burnt cones.

Serves coffee & brunch too

As the café opens at 9am every day, there’s ample opportunity to try other delights there such as their specialty coffee – served by Concrete Ground Coffee – as well as brunch food and croissants.

Here’s a look at some of their brunch menu items, comprising scrambled eggs, sourdough bread, and turkey bacon.

Their buttermilk waffles served with fruits like berries and bananas look absolutely heavenly. Bet your IG buddies will be busy immortalising this for the ‘gram first before finally tucking into it.

Brunch is served on Fridays to Sundays till 1pm, so you might want to consider waking up slightly earlier on weekends to savour these mouthwatering choices.

Don’t worry about trying to stay awake if you do, because there’s always aromatic coffee you can rely on for that jolt of energy.

You can check out their full menu here.

A 10-min bus ride from Clementi MRT

Westies who are already planning for their next hangout with friends or brunch date with bae, here’s what you need to know before sending out a mass jio:

Burnt Cones

Address: 105 Clementi Street 12, Singapore 120105

Opening hours: 9am-12am daily

Contact details: 9711 1097

Nearest MRT station: Clementi

New dessert spot in Clementi

Even if you aren’t staying in Clementi, it looks like the neighbourhood is worth a trip to the west one of these days, with new neighbourhood marts and kopitiams opening there.

But if you have a Westie friend whom you have been wanting to visit for the longest time, hopefully this café is the place that’ll reunite you both soon.

