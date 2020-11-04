New Clementi Kopitiam Has 9 Stalls Offering Different Hawker Fares

Easties constantly boast about having the best food in Singapore, but come December, Westies might have a stronger case when it comes to which side is best.

Kedai Kopi, a kopitiam in Clementi, is a collaboration between Tenderfresh Group and Kimly Coffeeshop that will likely change the food landscape in the Western region of Singapore.

Though it is only slated to open next month, Kedai Kopi took to Facebook on Wednesday (4 Nov) to give Westies a glimpse of what they can expect. Best of all, every stall at the kopitiam will be halal or Muslim-owned, so you can lepak there with your Muslim friends.

Here are some stalls that we think will be our favourites.

Tenderfresh offers juicy fried chicken

According to the post, Kedai Kopi will house 9 stalls. Each selling different dishes, customers will likely have a difficult choice of deciding which stall to patronise.

Top on our list is Tenderbest, which is arguably a famous fried chicken institution in Singapore.

Having been around since 1979, the chain’s juicy fried chicken has apparently raked up a large following.

Authentic nasi padang adored by lunch crowds

Another stall that we anticipate being a crowd favourite is Istimewa Nasi Padang, which as its name suggests, serves white rice with a variety of delectable side dishes.

Apart from our colleagues at Eatbook, hungry workers on their lunch breaks are notoriously known for being some of the harshest food critics.

Yet, the Bukit Merah nasi padang stall is apparently a hot favourite among “taxi drivers, foodies and corporates“, which surely is an indication of just how good their food are.

380 Nasi Lemak will make your rethink the coconut dish

With aromatic rice and crispy chicken wing, nasi lemak is a dish that’s almost impossible to hate.

The new kopitiam will also see the launch of 380 Nasi Lemak, a collaboration between Nasi Coco and Tenderfresh.

Folks from Nasi Coco had previously brought a fresh take on the dish by boldly introducing Japanese tempura.

Nasi Coco’s stall at NEWest

Our colleagues recommend going for the Nasi Coco Supreme, which comes with a myriad of different tempuras.

New kopitiam is a 6-minute walk from Clementi MRT

The new kopitiam occupies 5,000 square feet, and can seat up to 144 patrons.

Here’s the full list of stalls as well as what they will be selling:

Tenderbest — Western food as well as fried & roasted chicken

Mr Teh Tarik Group — roti prata, nasi briyani & a variety of Indian dishes

Istimewa Nasi Padang — nasi padang

Hawkermen Street Kitchen — fusion Singaporean hawker fare

380 Nasi Lemak — nasi lemak

Mee Bagus — noodles

Jo Satay — satay

Banana Grill — BBQ seafood & tze char

Kedai Kopi — drinks

The coffeeshop is located near Clementi Community Club and a 6-minute walk away from Clementi MRT.

Here’s what we know about the kopitiam at the time of writing.

Kedai Kopi

Address: 380 Clementi Ave 5, Singapore 120380

Nearest MRT station: Clementi

Kedai Kopi is expected to open come mid-December, and all stalls will be required to be either “100% Muslim owned” or must be in the midst of acquiring a halal certification.

New hangout spot at Clementi

If you and your friends frequently lepak around the neighbourhood of Clementi, Kedai Kopi could very well be your new hangout spot when it opens.

Though it has not officially launched at the time of writing, we’re already salivating at the thought of the myriad of food that the stalls will be offering.

