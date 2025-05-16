Burnt remains of 4 individuals found in Thai oil palm plantation, victims were plantation guards

Thai oil palm plantation suspected to be linked to feud or theft

A palm oil plantation in Thailand’s Trang province has become the site of a chilling case of murder. Charred remains of four individuals, believed to be victims of a violent dispute, were uncovered in two shallow graves.

Police were alerted to the case in the early hours of Sunday (11 May), when villagers reported the discovery of burned bodies buried under a mound of ash, Thai PBS reported.

Scorched tyres, believed to have been used to accelerate the burning, were found near the burned bodies.

One of the bodies, which was reduced to bones, was found 300 metres away. Officers believe the fourth victim may have been killed weeks earlier.

Bangkok Post reported that it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Victims were hired to guard plantation

The three freshly killed victims were identified as 69-year-old Surachet Luankiatkajorn from Krabi, and his workers Anan Tochanok and Weerayut Tannula.

Mr Surachet’s son told police that his father had gone to investigate a possible theft at the plantation on Saturday but failed to return home by evening.

Concerned, he visited the site and discovered the remains, which were still burning at the time.

Near the burial site, investigators found bullet casings, traces of blood, and fuel-soaked containers.

Local police believe the victims were ambushed, killed, and burned in an attempt to destroy evidence.

There were also signs of a struggle at the plantation’s makeshift shelter, located about 10 metres away from the bodies.

Officers also discovered that the victims’ mobile phones and vehicle were missing — likely taken by the perpetrators during the escape.

Police suspect feud or theft as motive for plantation murders

Investigations are pointing to a bitter dispute or theft as possible motives.

One of the suspects had reportedly tried intimidating plantation owners into letting him “look after” their land.

According to Thai PBS, police say the suspects went to the plantation to steal seed oil. Upon finding the three employees, the suspects allegedly murdered them.

Also read: S’porean cricket coach Arjun Menon murdered in Malawi, cricket association mourns his death