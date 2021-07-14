Bus Captain Praised For Attending To Passengers First In Bukit Batok Accident On 11 Jul

A person’s true character is often revealed in times of crisis and a bus captain showed just how selfless he is during the Bukit Batok bus accident.

When the Tower Transit bus smashed through the fence and fell on its side on Sunday (11 Jul), the bus captain immediately checked on his passengers.

Only later did he realise he was bleeding.

On Wednesday (14 Jul), Tower Transit Singapore praised the driver for his heroism and shared that he has now been discharged from the hospital.

Bus captain helped passengers before realising he was bleeding

Moments after the bus crashed through the railings and fell 2m off the slope at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange, the scene was utter chaos.

Despite his own confusion, the bus captain, who had 15 passengers on board his bus at the time, went to attend to them first without hesitation.

According to the Facebook post, it was only a while later that the bus captain noticed that he himself was bleeding.

He was then conveyed to the hospital.

Driver now recovering at home

In an update on Wednesday (14 Jul), Tower Transit Singapore shared that the driver sustained minor injuries from the accident.

He has since been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home with his family.

On 13 Jul, Tower Transit Managing Director Winston Toh and Land Transport Authority (LTA) staff paid the bus captain a visit to see how he was doing.

They also brought some herbal tonic and fruits to help him along his recovery journey.

The company even gifted him with a pair of new shoes to replace those he had lost in the accident.

According to the Facebook post, the driver still has some bruising on his face.

But he is in good spirits and recovering well in the company of his loved ones. He had also assured staff that he is feeling better.

Kudos to the bus captain for his heroism

The Bukit Batok bus accident was a very serious one, with 14 people conveyed to hospitals.

We’re glad the bus captain only sustained minor injuries. Kudos to him for his selfless heroism, putting the welfare of passengers above his own.

MS News wishes him a speedy recovery ahead!

