SBS Bus Captain Punched For Reminding Passenger To Wear A Mask, Assailant Arrested

SBS Bus Service 154 Captain Punched By Passenger On 13 Nov

Bus captains deserve respect for the long hours they work, ensuring commuters reach their destinations safely and quickly.

Yet despite their often thankless work, some bus captains find themselves on the receiving end of abuse.

Recently, Mr Adip – an SBS Transit bus captain – was punched in the face after he asked a passenger to don his mask.

Thankfully, the assailant was subdued by other passengers at the scene and later arrested by the police.

SBS bus captain reminds passenger to put on mask

In a Facebook post, Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong, who also serves as the executive secretary of the National Transport Workers’ Union, shared that the incident happened on Sunday (13 Nov) and involved a Service 154 bus captain.

While driving along Sims Avenue near Geylang Serai, Mr Adip picked up a passenger who wasn’t wearing a mask.

Although the bus captain reminded the passenger to don his mask, the latter reportedly refused.

As Mr Adip was reporting the incident to the operations centre, he was interrupted by another passenger, who informed him that the man had donned his mask.

After learning that the man had complied with the rules, Mr Adip continued with his journey.

Passenger punches bus captain at interchange station

However, things did not end there.

As Mr Adip pulled up at the bus interchange, the assailant allegedly approached the bus captain and punched his face.

Thankfully, two other commuters on the bus stepped forward and were able to restrain the assailant until the police arrived.

According to SBS Transit, the attacker has been arrested. The transport company added that they will “pursue all avenues to ensure that justice is served”.

Meanwhile, Mr Adip was sent to Changi General Hospital for his bloodied nose.

Mr Yong shared that the bus captain sustained multiple facial injuries, including a suspected nasal bone fracture.

Speedy recovery to the bus driver

Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserves to be treated with violence, let alone bus captains who help serve a public cause.

We wish Mr Adip a speedy recovery and hope the culprit will be brought to justice.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook and Melvin Yong on Facebook.