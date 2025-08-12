Bus conductor’s body cut in half after being struck by car & truck in Philippines

Body of bus conductor cut in half after being hit by car & dragged by truck

A horrific accident occurred last Saturday (9 Aug) evening, when a bus conductor was hit by a car in Cavite, Philippines.

He was then dragged by an oncoming dump truck, causing his body to be severed in half.

According to a GMA News report, the bus conductor had just got off the bus and was heading towards the garage across the road to clock off from work when the incident happened.

Upper & lower body parts found four metres apart

Following the accident, the victim’s upper and lower body parts were found about four metres away from each other, Balita reported.

Police officers were able to chase the car involved and arrest its driver.

However, they are still trying to locate the driver of the dump truck, who had fled the scene.

Officials to install measures to avoid further accidents

Meanwhile, village chief Ryan Santor told GMA News that it was not the first time an accident had occurred on the said road.

He said they are going to coordinate with the local and provincial governments to install rumble strips and additional early warning devices, as well as refresh the paint on pedestrian lanes to prevent further incidents.

