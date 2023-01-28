Bus Driver Allegedly Splashes Drink On Colleague During Confrontation, Says It Wasn’t On Purpose

Bus Driver Allegedly Splashes Drink On Fellow Driver Outside Jurong East MRT, Police Report Made

In the course of work, one might get into disagreements with colleagues in the heat of the moment.

However, abusive words and gestures are not acceptable no matter the reason, and definitely not physical violence.

Unfortunately, a private bus driver claimed to have experienced both from a fellow bus driver who allegedly splashed a drink on him during a confrontation.

The other driver said he didn’t do it on purpose.

Bus driver stopped at pickup point longer than usual

The alleged incident started when Mr Wu Yuanxin was picking up passengers on Thursday (26 Jan).

At about 8.15pm that day, the 33-year-old private bus driver had stopped his bus outside Jurong East MRT station, he told Shin Min Daily News.

He was there to pick up passengers and send them to Tampines.

As some passengers were late, he stopped at the pickup point a few minutes longer than usual.

Other bus driver scolds him, makes vulgar gesture

This apparently caused some frustration to another bus driver whose bus was behind his, Mr Wu said.

To his surprise, the other party drove his bus up alongside his and started scolding him.

He even allegedly showed him the middle finger.

The next morning, when Mr Wu saw the other driver again, he confronted him over his vulgar display.

Bus driver allegedly splashes drink on fellow driver

Alas, this escalated matters further, as the other driver entered his bus.

Holding a plastic bottle in his hand, he allegedly splashed its contents towards Mr Wu.

The drink went all over his hair, jacket and steering wheel, causing them to become sticky, he said.

The other driver then ran back to his bus and drove off, while Mr Wu gave chase but couldn’t catch up.

Later, the liquid gave off a bad smell, he added.

Alleged culprit said it wasn’t on purpose

Mr Wu related the incident to his boss, who was also notified by the other driver’s company.

They said the other driver didn’t splash the drink on Mr Wu on purpose.

It was an accident, they added, as his bottle cap wasn’t screwed on properly.

Police report made

His company said the other bus driver would call to apologise, Mr Wu said.

However, he didn’t receive a call from him after waiting from afternoon to night, he claimed.

His boss then advised him to make a police report.

In response to enquiries from Shin Min, the police confirmed that a police report had been made over the matter.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.