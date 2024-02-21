Man hurls vulgarities & threatens to hit fare inspector on SBS bus, case referred to police

Video of man hurling vulgarities at bus fare inspector in 2023 goes viral

A video of a young man lashing out at a bus fare inspector aboard what looks like a double-decker SBS Transit bus has gone viral on Facebook recently.

The clip captured the commuter swearing and threatening to hit the inspector.

MS News has since found that the original video was posted on TikTok in July 2023. SBS Transit also confirmed that the incident happened then.

Man seemingly brushes away body cam bus fare inspector was carrying

On Wednesday (21 Feb), a video of a young man confronting a bus fare inspector circulated in the Complaint Singapore and SG Warehouse Sale & Events Facebook groups.

The video showed a bus fare inspector conversing with a commuter on the upper deck of a double-decker SBS Transit bus.

Without warning, the younger commuter in red launched himself towards the inspector and came up close to him.

Sensing the young man’s hostility, the inspector raised what appeared to be a body cam towards him. Unfazed by the gesture, the young man extended his hand and brushed the device away.

Despite intervention efforts from another commuter, the man in red continued hurling vulgarities at the inspector. At one point, he even warned the inspector not to “test his patience”.

In response, the inspector pointed out that the commuter had failed to comply with his instructions.

The commuter, however, said he was unable to cooperate as he did not have loose change and a card with him.

After confirming that the young man did not have ‘anything’ with him, the inspector made his way towards the lower deck of the bus.

SBS Transit said incident took place in July 2023

A cursory search on TikTok revealed that the video was posted as early as July 2023.

In response to MS News‘ queries, an SBS Transit spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place on 31 July 2023 on a service 80 bus.

“The case has been referred to the Police”, said the spokesperson.

