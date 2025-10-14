Bus & MRT fares will increase by 9-10 cents from 27 Dec, monthly passes to be cheaper

Bus & MRT fares will increase by 9-10 cents for adults, most concession fares will also increase

After an annual review, the Public Transport Council (PTC) has approved an increase in adult bus and MRT fares by S$0.09 to S$0.10 per journey.

In a news release on Tuesday (14 Oct), it said that this would take effect on 27 Dec.

Bus & MRT fares to increase by 3-4 cents for concession holders after 1st fare band

As for concession card fares, they will remain unchanged only within the first fare band, i.e. a journey of 3.2km or shorter.

For journeys longer than 3.2km, the concession card fares will increase by S$0.03 to S$0.04.

More than one-third of concession fare journeys, or about 450,000, are currently 3.2 km or shorter, PTC noted.

Thus, these cardholders will benefit from having their fares kept at the same level, as they are dependent on public transport for short trips to school, work or nearby amenities.

Cash fares will also increase

This time round, fares paid in cash will also increase, reflecting the higher operating costs of cash handling, PTC said.

They will go up by S$0.05 per journey for students, S$0.10 for seniors and persons with disabilities, and S$0.20 for adults and other commuters.

Cash fares were last adjusted in 2023, though less than 1% of all public transport journeys were paid in cash, PTC noted.

A summary of the increases is as follows:

Express bus fares also set to increase

At the same time, express bus fares will also go up, with adults paying S$0.49 to S$0.50 more in total.

This includes a S$0.40 premium for express bus services, which cost more to operate.

Likewise, concession cardholders will pay S$0.20 to S$0.24 more, including a S$0.20 premium.

Cash payments on express bus services, where all commuters pay the same amount, will jump by S$0.60.

Express bus services provide commuters with faster journeys from the heartlands to the city areas compared with basic bus services, and the difference in fares has not been adjusted since 2010, PTC said.

Prices of monthly passes wil be reduced

However, some prices are decreasing — that of monthly passes for adults and seniors.

They will be reduced by S$6 and S$3 respectively, or up to 5%.

The Government will also reduce the prices of monthly passes for workfare transport concession cardholders and persons with disabilities. This will benefit about 155,000 commuters, PTC said.

The prices for all other monthly passes will be unchanged.

PTC encouraged those who use public transport frequently to buy monthly passes, as this is a way to cap their public transport expenses.

Bus & MRT fares to increase by less compared with last 2 years

Overall, bus and MRT fares will increase by 5.0% this year — less than the maximum allowable fare adjustment quantum of 14.4%.

The amount of increase is also less than that of 2024 (6.0%) and 2023 (7.0%).

While the 2025 Fare Review Exercise (FRE) derived a 1.5% fare adjustment formula for this year, an additional 12.9% was deferred from previous years, causing the maximum adjustment to be 14.4%.

Thus, the overall fare increase of 5.0% for this year will cushion commuters from the full fare increase as the PTC “understands that cost of living remains a concern for Singaporeans”, it said.

The reduced deferred fare quantum of 9.4% (from 12.9%) will be considered at future FREs, it added.

Govt to provide over S$200M in subsidies

The Government will help commuters moderate the fare increase, while still accounting for the higher costs of public transport provision.

In a press release on Tuesday (14 Oct), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said it would provide more than S$200 million in subsidies.

This will cover the cost of “deferring the remaining 9.4%-points of allowable fare adjustment to next year’s FRE”, it added.

The Government will also disburse Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs) worth S$60 each to lower-income households.

These may be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly passes follwing the public transport fare increase.

Households that are eligible for PTVs should have a monthly income of not more than S$1,800 per person.

The first stage of the PTV exercise will start by the end of 2025.

Also read: MRT rail reliability sees 4% dip in Aug 2025, Downtown & North-East Lines saw sharpest drop

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.