13 sent to hospital after accident involving 2 buses & private-hire vehicle in Tampines

2 double-decker buses and private-hire vehicle involved in chain collision in Tampines

A chain collision involving two double-decker buses and a private-hire car took place in Tampines on Tuesday (5 Aug) morning, sending 13 people to the hospital.

A TikTok video of the aftermath showed that one of the buses had collided with the rear of the other bus.

Buses & private-hire car sustain damages in Tampines accident

According to the video and photos from Shin Min Daily News, the bus behind had a crumpled front bumper, a shattered windscreen and broken windows on both its lower and upper deck.

The bus in front sustained damage to the right side of its rear and some windows.

A side-view mirror also lay on the road.

A silver car with a damaged rear was seen in front of the two buses.

At least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances were also at the scene.

Private-hire driver said his ‘mind went blank’ after being hit

The car, a private-hire vehicle, was reportedly rear-ended by the bus.

Its driver, a 61-year-old man named Mr Zhuo (transliterated from Mandarin), told Lianhe Zaobao that he had just accepted a ride booking when the accident occurred.

“I suddenly felt a strong impact from behind. My mind just went blank. I had no idea what was happening,” he recounted.

After realising his car had been hit, he called for an ambulance and remained inside while waiting for help. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured, although his car’s rear was badly damaged.

However, more than 10 passengers were injured inside the two buses involved, he observed.

The SCDF evacuated them on stretchers and wheelchairs.

Some of the injured were also seen sitting at the side of the road waiting for treatment, including a woman with one eye bandaged.

Bus driver & 12 passengers sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.15am on 5 Aug.

It involved two buses and a car along Tampines Avenue 7 in the direction of Tampines Avenue 12.

13 people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — a 69-year-old male bus driver and 12 bus passengers aged between 30 and 69.

SCDF told MS News that it conveyed five of them to Changi General Hospital and the other eight to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

2 bus passengers warded, SBS Transit apologises

Mrs Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, said it is “very sorry that this has happened”.

So far, two passengers have been warded while the other 10 received outpatient treatment, along with the bus captain.

The transport operator’s “topmost priority” is the well-being of the 12 injured passengers, she added, noting:

Our teams were also at the hospitals earlier today to extend our care and support and to provide them with assistance.

Mrs Wu pledged to continue rendering support to them, wishing them “a full and speedy recovery”.

SBS Transit is assisting the police in its investigations.

