Multi-vehicle crash at Tampines leaves pedestrian injured, 1 driver arrested

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (30 July) following a multi-vehicle crash outside Our Tampines Hub that left a pedestrian injured.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the crash involved two cars and a van.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the road incident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Central 2 at about 9.30am.

The SCDF conveyed a 60-year-old male pedestrian to Changi General Hospital, while two others were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.

They declined to be sent to the hospital.

Pedestrian injured, van badly damaged in Tampines accident

Footage circulating on TikTok shows the aftermath of the crash, with a white car — its front bumper crushed — next to a NESS Xpress van.

The latter vehicle had visible front-end damage, and its side door was ajar.

Debris, including metal and plastic parts, can be seen scattered across the road.

In the video, a man can be heard saying: “He’s still stuck in the car.”

Another image shows the white car stopped in the opposite direction of traffic flow.

The SPF told MS News that a 38-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Investigations are still underway.

This is the second road accident in Tampines in a week, with the first happening after the driver of a car failed to give way to a group of motorcyclists last Saturday (26 July).

This resulted in him crashing into a motorcyclist.

