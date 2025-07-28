Subaru driver fails to give way to traffic in Tampines, crashes into motorcyclist

SCDF confirmed that one person was taken to Changi General Hospital following the collision.

By - 28 Jul 2025, 5:20 pm

Subaru hits motorcyclist while turning in Tampines, rider taken to hospital

A Subaru failed to give way to a group of motorcyclists in Tampines and ended up knocking one rider onto the road, as seen in a recently circulated video.

The incident took place at around 2pm on 26 July, at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Avenue 10.

At the time, a line of vehicles was making a left turn from Avenue 10 onto Avenue 1, while a group of motorcyclists was riding straight through the intersection.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Car makes wide turn & hits motorcyclist

Rear dashcam footage shared on the SGRV Facebook page shows a blue Subaru failing to give way and making a wide turn at the junction, heading directly towards a lane-splitting motorcyclist.

The rider appears to notice the oncoming vehicle and attempts to swerve away, but is unable to avoid the collision.

subaru motorcyclist tampines

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Seconds later, the Subaru sideswipes him in the second lane, causing a hard impact that throws him off his motorcycle.

He slides across the road and eventually comes to a stop after rolling over.

subaru motorcyclist tampines

Source: SGRV on Facebook

His motorcycle also skids away from the crash, eventually coming to a relatively gentle stop against the kerb of the road divider.

subaru motorcyclist tampines

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The Subaru driver pulls over immediately, along with several motorcyclists who had been riding behind.

They rush over to check on the injured rider.

subaru motorcyclist tampines

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Commenters raise concerns about Subaru driver’s actions

Netizens criticised the Subaru driver’s actions, expressing concern over the safety risks posed to other road users.

Source: Facebook

One commenter appeared to jokingly shift blame to the motorcyclist, asking why they hadn’t given way to the Subaru.

Source: Facebook

Another pointed out that the driver should have checked for oncoming vehicles before turning and criticised them for cutting straight into the middle lane.

“This car driver should be penalised and [retested],” they wrote.

Source: Facebook

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that one person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for more information on the incident.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

