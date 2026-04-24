Wealthy businessman in Thailand arrested for installing hidden cameras in women’s mall toilets

Wealthy businessman in Thailand admits to installing hidden cameras in women’s mall toilets

A 41-year-old businessman in Chiang Mai, Thailand has been arrested after police uncovered multiple hidden cameras installed inside women’s restrooms at a shopping mall.

According to Thai media reports, the suspect was apprehended at his luxury home following a police investigation triggered by a tip-off earlier this month.

Hidden cameras discovered in women’s restroom

The case first came to light on 16 April, when a shopping mall employee reported a suspicious device in a women’s toilet.

The camera had been concealed beneath a washbasin and was aimed directly at a toilet bowl.

Subsequent checks uncovered at least four hidden cameras placed at different locations within the mall’s women’s restrooms.

Police later traced the signal from the devices to a residence in the Muang district, leading them to identify the suspect.

Arrest at luxury home with multiple devices seized

On Thursday (23 April), officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce, together with Chiang Mai investigators, raided the man’s home, which is said to be worth 10 million baht (approximately S$394,000).

During the search, authorities seized 11 small remote-controlled cameras, two mobile phones, and a laptop.

The laptop was found to contain numerous images and videos recorded from the restrooms.

Suspect says acts driven by curiosity

During questioning, the businessman admitted to installing the cameras himself and said he had been doing so for about a month.

He told investigators that he learned how to set up the devices from YouTube and purchased the equipment online.

The cameras were allegedly hidden in places such as air freshener containers or under sinks, and the footage was monitored remotely via his phone before being stored on his laptop.

The suspect claimed the recordings were for personal viewing and were not shared online, describing his actions as driven by curiosity and personal interest influenced by content he had seen on social media.

He has been charged with possession of obscene material, with some reports indicating a more serious offence involving obscene material for sexual exploitation.

Police have reminded the public that such offences can be traced due to digital evidence, and urged women to remain vigilant when using public restrooms by checking their surroundings carefully.

Also read: Group of women in Thailand beat up man accused of secretly filming them in toilet



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