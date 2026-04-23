Group of women in Thailand beat up man accused of secretly filming them in toilet

Women in Thailand beat up man hiding in toilet to allegedly secretly film them

A clip of a group of women in Thailand confronting a man inside a public toilet after he allegedly secretly filmed them has gone viral.

The clip, originally shared on Monday (20 April), took place at a petrol station in Surat Thani province in southern Thailand.

According to Khaosod, the women have since lodged a report with the police.

Confronting man who hid himself in toilet stall

In the clip, the group of women can be heard ordering the person in one of the toilet stalls to come out. One of the women can be seen kicking the door as they wait for the man to exit.

Once the door opened, two of the women immediately attempted to pull him out of the stall.

When he resisted, one of them punched the man to get him to comply.

During the struggle, the women hurled accusations of voyeurism at him, which he vehemently denied.

He instead claimed that he had been hiding in the toilet stalls after being chased from the city during the Songkran celebrations.

The women demanded he hand over his phone for inspection, which he ultimately did.

Women claim discrepancies in his story

In an interview with Thairath reporters, one of the women expressed doubt over the man’s claims.

She recalled that the stall’s door was closed when she entered the restroom with her friends. She thought nothing of it until she suddenly saw a phone peeking out from underneath the stall, prompting her to cry foul.

This then led to the events as seen in the clip.

Elaborating further on the incident, she said that she finds it hard to believe the man’s claims. Although he said he had been chased away during Songkran celebrations, she said he was unscathed and did not wear clothing one would typically wear for the event.

An inspection of his phone also revealed that he had just been viewing his most recently deleted photos, she claimed.

A police report was filed at the Ban Na Doem District police station, and the man eventually confessed to the act.

Also read: Police officer jailed for filming female colleague showering inside Taiwan police station



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Featured image adapted from หม่อนไหม สุราษฎร์ธานี on Facebook.