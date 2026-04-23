Netflix K-drama casting call seeks S’pore-based extras aged late 20s to 40s, open to all ethnicities

Netflix K-drama Buy King, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, opens casting call for Singapore extras

For those who have ever wanted to see what it’s like on a K-drama set, this could be a rare chance to get involved in an international production without leaving Singapore.

The upcoming Netflix series Buy King is set to be partially filmed in Singapore and is currently looking for background extras.

The casting call is open to individuals of all ethnicities, and who are in their late 20s to 40s.

Shoot takes place between 27 April and 6 May

Filming will take place in Singapore from 27 April to 6 May 2026, with shoots expected to run for one or two full days of up to 12 hours each.

While the opportunity is open to overseas applicants, those who are not based in Singapore will be treated as local hires.

This means they will need to arrange and cover their own travel to Singapore if selected.

Applicants can submit their details via email to audition@hellogroup.sg with the subject line “BK BG EXTRAS [Name, Age, Ethnicity]”.

Submissions should include recent photos or headshots, along with personal details such as name, age, height, contact number, ethnicity, nationality, and availability between 27 April and 6 May.

Applicants can also indicate if they hold a valid driving licence, and those with prior acting experience may include their showreel, CV, or past works.

The casting team has emphasised that applications should be sent via email only, and applicants are encouraged to read the submission requirements carefully before applying.

Drama centres on the ultra-wealthy South Korean families

If you’re into high-stakes family dramas, Buy King looks set to be a Korean drama with Succession-style power struggles at its core.

Directed by Jo Sung-hee and written by Lee Shin-ho, the series centres on the hidden family wars within South Korea’s wealthy conglomerates, following power struggles over inheritance and the fight for control of a multi-billion-dollar business empire.

Ju Ji-hoon will play Han Tae-jun, a ruthless man who shows no mercy when it comes to success and power.

Drama fans will recognise him from the hit 2006 series Princess Hours, which propelled him to stardom across Asia, as well as more recent Netflix titles like Kingdom.

Lee Jun-ho plays his nephew Han Ji-yeol, a third-generation chaebol heir and corporate risk analysis expert known for his cold, calculated approach.

He goes head-to-head with his uncle, with their intense rivalry forming a key part of the story.

Lee has also starred in dramas such as The Red Sleeve and King the Land, and is a member of K-pop group 2PM.

Also read: TSL’s first K-drama microfilm launches with Single’s Inferno star on 9 April with microdrama powerhouse COL

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Featured image adapted from @_jujihoon on Instagram and @le2jh on Instagram.