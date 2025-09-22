BYD driver cuts across 3 lanes on CTE to brake-check Audi, gets in heated confrontation on expressway

BYD driver and Audi driver get into argument after former cuts across three lanes to brake-check latter on expressway

A road rage incident along the Central Expressway (CTE) was captured on video, showing a BYD driver recklessly swerving across three lanes just to brake check an Audi — before both cars came to a stop in the middle of traffic.

BYD driver upset after Audi failed to give way

The clip, uploaded by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on 21 Sept, shows a white BYD D9, whose driver was allegedly upset with the camcar driver for not giving way at the CTE exit.

The BYD driver then abruptly swerved across the chevron markings, cutting through three lanes of traffic just to get in front of the camcar, a black Audi A5.

The BYD then brake-checked the camcar, forcing it to slow down suddenly on the expressway.

But the drama did not end there. The Audi soon retaliated, supposedly overtaking the BYD before blocking it in return.

Face-off in the middle of CTE

The reckless driving soon turned into a full-blown confrontation.

Both vehicles stopped on lane two of the busy expressway, with the Audi driver getting out to confront the BYD driver face-to-face.

At one point, a man in black — believed to be the Audi driver — was seen striking the BYD’s side mirror before walking away.

The same video also showed footage of a blue BMW with the same licence plate number brake-checking another vehicle, though it remains unclear if the driver was the same person.

Public slams ‘road bully’ & calls for harsh penalties

An MS News reader who was concerned by the video told us they had submitted a report to the Traffic Police (TP).

In their email, they highlighted just how serious the situation was.

“Both drivers were seen stopping and confronting each other in the middle of the fast lane along the CTE, with one driver also deliberately braking abruptly,” the email read.

“Such behaviour could easily trigger a chain collision and cause mass accidents.”

The reader also urged TP to investigate and take strict action against the motorists to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Netizens in the video’s comment section were equally outraged, with some branding the BYD driver a “road bully” who backed down only when confronted.

One commenter also urged the TP to take a tougher stance on reckless drivers who cut across chevron markings.

Another netizen even called on the Singapore Police Force to investigate the incident and revoke the licences of both drivers for “endangering other road users”.

Under Singapore traffic laws, stopping on an expressway without valid reason and driving recklessly both carry severe penalties, including fines, licence suspension, or even jail time in more serious cases.

Authorities remind motorists to stay calm, give way when necessary, and, most importantly, never let emotions take over behind the wheel.

MS News has reached out to the MS News reader who emailed TP for more information.

