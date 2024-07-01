K-drama actor Byeon Woo-seok charms media with flowers at S’pore press conference

Byeon Woo-seok distributes flowers to media ahead of Singapore fan meet

Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok, who recently rose to fame for his role in the drama ‘Lovely Runner’, was recently in town for his very first fan meet.

Before the event on Sunday (30 June), the 32-year-old held a press conference, where he spoke about his must-try Singaporean eats.

He also surprised the media with an adorably sweet gesture: a yellow rose for each journalist.

Talk about a charmer.

Wanted to try chilli crab & chicken rice

When the topic of food came up, Byeon shared that he had a friend in Singapore who gave him a list of dining spots, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Out of all the dishes, chilli crab and chicken rice were the two dishes he couldn’t wait to devour.

Travelling across Asia for the fan meet tour, Byeon expressed interest in learning “the cultural differences in each and every place” he visits.

Byeon Woo-seok cries during Singapore fan meet

During the fan meet at the Singapore Expo, Byeon serenaded his fans, answered burning questions, and even shared the stage for photo ops with a few lucky attendees.

A touching moment came when fans surprised him with a heartfelt video featuring local Tong Tongs — Byeon’s dedicated fanbase — sending him words of encouragement in Korean.

This heartfelt gesture moved the actor to tears.

At the press conference before his fan meet in the Philippines, Byeon teased that his next project is coming out “in a few months”.

Though he remained tight-lipped about the details, he expressed hope that fans would also fall in love with his new character.

Also read: K-pop group Aespa to hold fan signing event at Plaza Singapura on 21 July

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @_hallyupop on X, @HallyuSG on X.