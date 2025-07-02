Elderly couple travels from KL to Perak for fake cable car after being misled by AI-generated video

Elderly couple travels from KL to Perak for AI-generated cable car seen on Facebook

An elderly couple in Malaysia allegedly made the journey from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Pengkalan Hulu, Perak in hopes of riding a cable car they had seen in a video online — only to find out it didn’t exist.

In a post shared on Threads by @dyaaaaaaa._ on Monday (30 June), the user recounted how the couple checked in at her hotel and asked if she had visited the cable car in Kuak Hulu.

Thinking they were joking, she casually replied that she had been too busy.

To her surprise, the couple said they had travelled all the way from KL specifically for the cable car ride.

According to Google Maps, the drive from KL to Pengkalan Hulu typically takes around 4 hours and 30 minutes by car, depending on traffic and road conditions.

AI-generated video features imaginary attraction & fabricated news report

The couple had apparently seen a video that featured a fully produced news segment from a channel called “TV Rakyat”.

In the clip, a “reporter” introduces the Kuak Skyride, a scenic cable car attraction supposedly located in the quiet town of Kuak Hulu.

It depicts crowds queueing at a ticketing booth, tourists giving interviews, a visit to a vintage museum, and a luxurious meal with sweeping mountain views.

The journey culminates in a cable car ride across breathtaking landscapes, ending at a supposed deer petting zone.

However, the entire segment was AI-generated, including the reporter, scenery, and even the tourists.

Disappointed woman wanted to sue fake reporter

When the OP gently explained that the video was fake and AI-generated, she noted that Kuak Hulu was a quiet town with no such tourist infrastructure.

“If there really was a cable car here, this town would be so much livelier,” she added.

Still in disbelief, the elderly woman insisted the video looked real and included a news reporter, questioning why anyone would go through such effort just to deceive others.

She even threatened to sue the reporter — until the OP clarified that the people in the video weren’t real either.

The couple also admitted they had not consulted their children before making the trip, saying they felt too embarrassed to ask.

The OP ended her post by urging others to check in with their travel-loving parents before they set off to ensure they don’t fall for misleading videos online.

“It’s such a waste. They came all the way from KL to Perak for nothing,” she added.

Featured image adapted from Nurul Afzarina Mokhtar on Facebook.