Coffee Tulip, Café Run By Seniors In Their 70s, Closes At Novena On 26 Feb

Nestled in a quiet mall at Novena is a cosy little café called Coffee Tulip.

But this is no ordinary café. Run by seniors in their 70s, the eatery serves up delicious local dishes at affordable prices.

Sadly, on Friday (19 Feb), Coffee Tulip announced that they will be closing in about a week’s time on 26 Feb.

However, the owner of Coffee Tulip vows that he will not give up and is looking to start all over again at another location.

Novena Café to close at 5pm on 26 Feb

Coffee Tulip is owned by the handicapped daughter of a 70-year-old man affectionately known as Uncle Lawrence, who helps run the store.

Uncle Lawrence (right) with 2 other staff

According to a Facebook post on Hawkers United – Dabao 2020, the café’s lease is expiring soon and Uncle Lawrence has made the painful decision to shutter up.

Coffee Tulip’s last day of operation is on 26 Feb and will close at 5pm.

Low footfall at the area

Coffee Tulip opened at Royal Square @ Novena back in 2018 and has been serving up delicious and affordable dishes since then.

Announcing the closure, the café also took the chance to thank the public for their support over the years as they leave their current premises in the coming days.

However, the decision was not made on the whim.

Uncle Lawrence had reportedly decided to close long before the store had garnered attention online in January — which has had helped improve business.

Royal Square, where the café is currently located, has low footfall. And especially with half the workforce still working from home, times are especially tough for the café, stated the Facebook post.

Uncle Lawrence plans to reopen at another location

Despite the closure, loyal supporters of Coffee Tulip and Uncle Lawrence need not dismay.

The determined 70-year-old said that he is not giving up just yet and said he will be looking for a “better” location to start over again.

Show your support for the café one last time

For now, if you’d like to have a taste of scrumptious homemade food like kimchi fried rice and classic breakfast bee hoon, here’s how to get there to show your support one last time:

Coffee Tulip

Address: 103 Irrawaddy Rd, #02-10 Royal Square @ Novena, Singapore 329566

Opening Hours: 8am-8pm daily

Nearest MRT: Novena Station

Do remember that their last day of operations is on 26 Feb and they will be closing earlier at 5pm on that day.

So, if you’re planning to make one last visit to the Novena café, quickly jio your friends and head down this weekend!

