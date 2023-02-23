Cai Shen Ye LEGO Set Comes With Incense Sticks & Altar, Build Your Own Fortune

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bring Fortune To Your Desks With Cai Shen Ye Lego Set

Most of the time, building intricate LEGO models can be quite stress-inducing, but we may have found one that could bring you fortune instead.

Behold — an adorable Cai Shen Ye building block set that comes complete with incense sticks and a bright red altar.

These sets are available from S$27 (RM88) on online shopping sites like Lazada and Shopee.

Build your own fortune through Cai Shen Ye LEGO sets

If you’ve been wanting to bring some huat into your life, consider getting this God of Fortune LEGO set.

The building block set features a Cai Shen Ye figurine standing on an altar behind some joss sticks and food offerings.

From the pictures, it appears that the sets are surprisingly detailed.

Some even include small trinkets like table lights and food offerings on tiny white plates.

Different sizes & designs available

The listing on Shopee shows that the LEGO set is available in multiple sizes, with different variations of figurines.

There’s something for everyone, whether you want a smaller Cai Shen Ye that can fit snugly in the corner of your table or a larger one for maximum huat.

Additionally, figurines of Chinese military general Guan Yu, which are believed to help people build wealth based on strength and bravery, are also for sale.

Gift yourself good fortune & fun

These adorable Cai Shen Ye LEGO sets bring out the best of both worlds as one can have fun while hopefully attracting some extra fortune.

This would definitely be the perfect gift for that friend who has too much time on their hands or is feeling a little down on their luck in the fortune department.

Or, even better, buy a set as a gift for yourself. Happy building!

Featured image adapted from Shopee.