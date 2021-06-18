Customer’s Häagen-Dazs Cake Order Arrives In A Mess

Celebrations, big or small, are always better when there’s a cake to commemorate them.

Whether it’s a birthday, an anniversary, or even a wedding, a cake is that cherry on top for many joyous occasions.

So when this woman found out that the cake she ordered had arrived in a mess, you can definitely understand her frustration and disappointment.

The lady had ordered a cake from Häagen-Dazs through the Grab app on 16 Jun, but it apparently arrived with many of the decorations toppled over.

Cake order from Grab arrives in a mess

In a Facebook post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, Ms Quek shared that the cake she had ordered on the Grab app came toppled over.

She claimed that upon receiving the cake from the Grab delivery partner, he shook his head and let out an audible sigh.

Suspecting something was weird, she opened the packaging to find that the cake was toppled over.

She promptly contacted Grab for an explanation. However, she allegedly received mixed signals from different staff.

According to Ms Quek, 1 employee mentioned that they would escalate the issue and provide a full refund, while another said that they wouldn’t offer the refund but provide a $5 credit discount instead.

Since she had allegedly spent over a hundred dollars on the cake, Ms Quek was less than happy with the contradicting responses.

Grab offers full refund & voucher

Speaking with MS News, Ms Quek shared that as of 17 Jun, Grab has come forth and apologised for the manner in which they handled the incident.

To make up for it, they will be giving her a full refund along with a $5 credit voucher.

She went on to say that Häagen-Dazs rendered assistance to her when she brought the matter up to them. They were shocked to see the state of the delivered cake as such an occurrence had never happened before.

However, they could only share contact details for her to reach out to while also checking up on the progress of resolving the issue, periodically.

In the end, as she needed the cake soon, she decided to order another one for her celebration.

Stay calm & follow standard procedures to solve problems

While the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, we’ve become used to having things delivered to our homes.

As demand increases, we can expect delivery partners to be racing against time. As a result, minor issues may arise.

But let’s not be too quick to get upset. Should anything go wrong, stay calm and follow standard procedures.

In Ms Quek’s case, though the process was not quite smooth, we’re glad that the issue was resolved. Kudos to all who made that happen, and we hope Ms Quek still had a good celebration in the end.

