J Petite Patisserie Has Winnie The Pooh Cakes For Birthday Celebrations

During birthday celebrations, the cake often ends up stealing the spotlight. Most of us want something sweet and yummy on our special day, but it’s even better when it’s decorated with our favourite characters—or food even.

Enter J Petite Patisserie, a Singapore-based bakery that concocts customised cakes featuring our friends from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Source

Upcoming birthday celebrants who want to invite Pooh and Tiger to their special day, here’s the cake for you.

Winnie the Pooh cakes with Pooh and Tiger

J Petite Patisserie is offering customised Winnie the Pooh birthday cakes until 13 Jun, according to GirlStyle.

Summon your like-minded friends who love the Hundred Acre Wood. This cake has a baby-version of Winnie the Pooh hugging Tigger—cue the “aww”s.

Source

We love tucking into yummy dishes during major celebrations, so we can definitely relate to Winnie the Pooh sitting on a honey field. Just like us, he regularly craves sweets to feel jolly and content.

Source

A birthday dinner hosted by Winnie the Pooh will obviously have copious servings of honey. That’s probably Piglet is light-heartedly indulging in a honey-filled pot.

Source

Has over 300 customised cakes

J Petite Patisserie specialises in baking meticulously customised cakes that can bring your dream cake to life. Take, for instance, this Doraemon cake, which seems to be an ideal fit for long-time fans of the popular cartoon.

Source

Even better, their fluffy bakes are fresh and made with natural ingredients without preservatives. Our health-conscious parents and friends will be delighted to learn that it’s 50% lower in sugar so that you can serve it to everyone at your dining table.

Source

They also offer an option to fully customise a cake if you prefer a unique concoction for baby showers, golden age celebrations, or anniversaries.

Source

Get your dream birthday cake

If you want to get a taste of J Petite Patisserie’s cakes, then check out their website to make an order.

Their FAQ page also states that each delivery is $20 per trip, but orders above $150 can opt for free delivery to all places except Sentosa and restricted zones.

Their bakery is not halal-certified, but they use halal ingredients and have a “No pork, no lard” policy.

We prefer to celebrate birthdays with loved ones by our side, which seems true for Winnie the Pooh. The cakes are only available until 13 Jun, so consider ordering them for loved ones celebrating their birthdays soon.

Know a friend who would love to receive a Winnie the Pooh Cake for their birthday? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from J Petite Patisserie.