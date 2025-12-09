Scam victim in Cambodia nearly gets sold off because he can’t type, abandoned during police check

Man lured to Cambodia for work abandoned by scam syndicate

A 51-year-old man from Sichuan, China, was lured into a scam syndicate in Cambodia only to be nearly resold to another compound because he could not type.

Authorities would later find him abandoned and stranded without documents in the country.

He was believed to have been in Cambodia for more than 20 days since mid-November.

Lured overseas by false job opportunity

The man, known as Zhang Quan’an (name transliterated from Chinese), travelled from Sichuan to Laos in search of a higher-paying job.

His friend had invited him to the foreign country with the promise of a role in construction work.

Zhang later realised he had been deceived when he was taken across the border into Cambodia.

He recounted travelling through Yunnan, Laos, and finally to a scam compound in Cambodia.

Abandoned during police inspection

When he arrived at the compound, Zhang discovered that he was expected to work in telecom fraud.

However, in an unexpected twist, the boss would soon find out that his newest “employee” was not proficient on the keyboard.

As a result, they prepared to resell him to another compound.

Abandoned at police checkpoint

While being transported for the transfer, the vehicle encountered a police checkpoint.

Fearing arrest, the scammers reportedly pushed Zhang out of the car and let him flee on foot.

Zhang said he continued walking towards the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh.

He eventually came across a guesthouse and used their phone to seek help.

Chinese authorities have contacted Zhang and are providing him with support.

