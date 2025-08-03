Rescue crew in Canada responds to cries for help in forest, turns out it’s camper singing Nickelback song

Cries for help heard in Canada forest was just lone camper singing Nickelback song badly

When your karaoke sounds like a crime scene, it might be time to consider vocal lessons. Recently, a rescue crew in British Columbia, Canada, responded to cries for help in a forest, only to discover that it was a lone camper singing a Nickelback song.

Rescue crew receives report of someone crying for help

On Thursday (31 July), the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) crew were in the middle of a training session when they received a report of someone yelling for help near Boulderfields, a climbing spot in the south of the city of Kelowna.

Two hikers had called 911 after hearing what sounded like “repeated cries” echoing through the forest, reports Canada’s news outlet Vancouver Sun.

The search team immediately sprang into action, dispatching their drone team along with two Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers to the scene.

As rescuers closed in, they could indeed hear faint yelling, though they could not make out the words.

Rescuers find solo camper singing Nickelback’s greatest hits to trees

The team split into two groups and began searching the area, eventually locating the source of the noise: a man camping alone, belting out Nickelback’s greatest hits.

According to the search team, the man was “singing his heart out to the trees, blissfully unaware” that the unique acoustics of the area had transformed his tent performance into what sounded like an SOS call.

“He wasn’t in trouble,” said search manager Duane Tresnich to the Vancouver Sun. “Unless you count his singing.”

Rescuers thank hikers for calling incident in

Despite the hilarious mishearing, COSAR thanked the hikers who reported the incident, noting that while the incident turned out to be just a camper in need of singing lessons, it could have been serious.

They ended with a cheeky reminder: “And remember, our services are always free. And the money you save could be spent on singing lessons.”

