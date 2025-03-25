Neighbours in China call firefighters over woman crying for help, turns out it was just couple being intimate

Neighbours call firefighters over woman crying for help during intimate time

Some moments in life are embarrassing — then there are those that leave you wishing the ground would swallow you whole.

In Guangzhou, China, concerned neighbours called the fire brigade after hearing a woman repeatedly screaming for help from inside her apartment.

Fearing the worst, firefighters rushed to the scene, prepared for a dramatic rescue.

A video circulating on social media shows them arriving in full gear and looking serious as they assess the situation.

With no response from inside, one of them grabbed a crowbar, ready to force the door open.

Half-naked man emerges from unit

Before the firefighter could force the wooden door open, the door suddenly swung open, revealing a half-naked man standing in the doorway.

Confused, he looked at the emergency responders and asked, “What’s wrong? What are you doing?”

A dishevelled woman then appeared behind him, confirming what the firefighters — and the watching neighbours — slowly began to realise.

Even the rescue team looked at each other in awkward silence, realising the ‘emergency’ they had been called to was, in fact, an intimate moment taken a little too far.

Woman was crying for help as they were being intimate

The video went viral on social media as netizens realised that the couple in the unit were just having an intimate moment, causing their neighbours to misunderstand the sounds they had heard.

“This guy is so talented that the woman is crying for help,” one user wrote, as reported by HK01.

Meanwhile, another disagreed, saying, “Just look at this belly and you’ll know that this woman is an actress.”

However, one commenter speculated that the neighbours knowingly made the report.

“I guess the people downstairs did it on purpose. They must have gotten tired of hearing it.”

