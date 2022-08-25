Canadian Raves About S’pore McDonald’s, Redditors Agree It’s Top-Tier Compared To Others

Canadian Raves About Buttermilk Crispy Chicken & Jjang Jjang Burger From Singapore McDonald’s

When travelling, curious Singapore citizens often visit local versions of global fast food chains like McDonald’s to find out what they have to offer.

While the grass may often seem greener on the other side, many have come to realise how amazing our versions of such eateries are.

Recently, a Canadian took to the Singapore subreddit to rave about the offerings at McDonald’s outlets in Singapore.

Many others have since taken to the comments section to pay homage to the Singapore fast-food chain, describing it as top-tier in comparison to those in other countries.

Canadian raves about Singapore McDonald’s food & affordability

On Thursday (25 Aug), Redditor u/funkydude321 took to the Singapore subreddit to sing praises about our local McDonald’s offerings.

During a recent trip, the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken burger left quite an impression on the Canadian, who couldn’t get over the slice of pineapple inside.

They also mentioned the limited edition Jjang Jjang burger, which was apparently a “messy delight”.

Other dessert items also caught the Redditor’s attention, such as the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry and the recently launched Mango-themed treats.

Apart from the unique menu items, the Redditor expressed their surprise at the cost of McDonald’s meals in Singapore. According to them, a burger set in Canada costs at least S$13, whereas you can get the same thing for less than S$10 here.

They also noted that the fast-food chain is halal certified in Singapore — a stark contrast to many other countries.

Calling Singapore’s McDonald’s offerings “phenomenal”, the Redditor said that they have been missing it every day since they left our sunny shores.

Netizens say McDonald’s in Singapore is one of the GOATs

The Reddit thread has since garnered nearly 1,000 upvotes and many comments singing praises about the Singapore menu.

This user claimed that the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken burger is the best burger the brand has created. They also urged the OP to try the iconic McSpicy burger.

Another Redditor reminded others of the painful times during the pandemic when McDonald’s was forced to close to curb infections.

One user, who claims to be a seasoned McDonald’s connoisseur, said none of the other Golden Arches they have travelled to have come close to Singapore’s standard.

Over a hundred others who commented on the thread shared specific experiences in other countries — nearly none seemed to have had one that outshone their Singapore McDonald’s experience.

Always a convenient option for food

As keen as we are to discover what other McDonald’s menus in foreign countries have to offer, it seems fair to say that the offerings available in Singapore are pretty dope.

For us, we think the most appealing part about Singapore’s McDonald’s is its availability at all times of the day, ensuring we’re never hungry, even in the middle of the night.

Not to forget our iconic McSpicy, which people all over the world have come to associate with our country.

What’s your favourite dish from the Singapore McDonald’s menu? Share about it with us in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from McDonald’s on Facebook.