‘It’s bread’: Canadian exchange student says favourite thing about S’pore is neighbourhood bakeries

Canadian exchange student says local bakeries are one of his favourite parts of daily life in Singapore

An exchange student studying in Singapore has gone viral on TikTok after declaring that one of his favourite parts of daily life here is something many locals take for granted: neighbourhood bakeries.

Curtis, 21, an exchange student from Canada at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), posted the video on Wednesday (17 Dec).

It has since struck a chord with viewers for its simple, relatable appreciation of everyday Singapore life.

Late-night walk through Simei packed with bakery stops

Curtis told MS News that the video was filmed between 8.30pm and 10pm on the same day at around Eastpoint Mall and Simei MRT station.

“I like to get something small from a bakery when buying a meal somewhere,” he said. “But I’ve definitely tried the most at Simei.”

The clip shows him strolling through the neighbourhood at night, visiting three bakeries in a single walk and picking up snacks priced at just S$1 and S$2.

‘One of my favourite parts about Singapore? It’s bread’

In the video, Curtis said bakeries are one of the things he enjoys most about living in Singapore.

“You wanna know one of my favourite parts about Singapore?” he asked. “It’s bread.”

He describes neighbourhood bakeries as having a “modern variety” at a “very good price”, noting how common they are in malls and MRT stations.

Speaking to MS News, Curtis said affordability was what impressed him most.

“Being able to get a fresh baked pastry for less than S$2 is awesome,” he said. “Despite the low cost, they always taste great and there’s so much to try.”

Picks up S$1 bun and calls S$2 waffle his ‘staple’

Curtis’ first stop was a neighbourhood bakery near Simei MRT, where he bought a fruit quinoa yoghurt bun for S$1.

“That’s good,” he said after a bite.

He told MS News that affordable food has made daily life in Singapore far less stressful.

“Being able to eat out for cheap is one of my favourite parts about day-to-day life in Singapore,” he said. “Affordable food or transit reduces stress for me.”

In the video, he then headed to another nearby bakery — his favourite one — for a S$2 blueberry waffle.

“This is my favourite because they got the waffles,” he said.

Curtis ordered a blueberry waffle piece priced at S$2, described it as “great” and nodded enthusiastically after taking a bite.

Speaking to MS News, Curtis said the waffle has become “a staple” for him.

“It’s the best when hot off the iron and with a generous amount of filling.”

In another video posted on 22 Dec, Curtis was again seen buying a waffle while cycling around Singapore.

He added that he also enjoyed egg buns and hopes to have them again soon.

Custis’ third bakery for the evening was BreadTalk, a local bakery chain that has expanded past Asia to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“This is the chain around Singapore, Southeast Asia for that matter,” he said in the video, noting that it was “a bit more expensive”.

He ultimately decided not to buy anything, explaining that he preferred the neighbourhood bakeries offering a S$1 bun and S$2 waffle.

Student says Singapore feels easy to live in, not just visit

Beyond food, Curtis said Singapore’s public transport system has exceeded his expectations.

“I knew it was good, but wasn’t expecting how frequent and comprehensive the system is,” he said. “My only wish is that service would run later into the night.”

He added that simple routines — walking, eating, filming — have shaped how he experiences the city.

“I enjoy the vibe of the neighbourhoods, and it feels easy to get around,” he said. “I like when I reach a hawker centre, park or mall, and only people are there, not cars.”

Curtis also shared his appreciation for Singapore’s park connector network and hopes it continues expanding.

“My time in Singapore has shown me it would be a great place to live,” he said.

Featured image adapted from @curtisdoingthings on TikTok.