Canadian woman eats dead husband’s ashes after discovering his infidelity

Canadian author consumes late husband’s ashes after realising he cheated on her

Canadian author Jessica Waite confessed to eating her late husband’s ashes after finding out that he had cheated on her.

According to Daily Guardian, she wrote in her memoir ‘A Widow’s Guide to Dead Bastards’ that she learnt of her husband’s infidelity during a work trip in Texas, USA in 2015, after his death.

His unfaithfulness came to light when she used his iPad to search for the number of the Houston hospital where his body was. However, the search was auto-filled with “Houston escorts.”

Husband apparently met escorts and had affairs with women

While going through his browsing history, Ms Waite discovered that he had used the iPad to search for specific escorts and compare their prices in various locations.

Further evidence of his unfaithfulness came to light in the months following his death.

She learned that he regularly met with escorts and had affairs with multiple women.

Moreover, Ms Waite discovered that her late husband often lied about working late when he was actually spending time downloading pornographic videos onto his computer.

She also found that he had rented an apartment which he used to rendevous with escorts or women he dated.

Ate husband’s ashes in anger

Overwhelmed by grief and the sting of betrayal, Ms Waite wrote in her book that she became increasingly “detached from reality”.

In a fit of anger, she cut open the bag containing her dead husband’s ashes and mixed them with her dog’s faeces.

She also confessed to consuming some of the remaining ashes and said that they felt dry against her fingertips.

She further described the ashes as being coarser than baking powder and grainier than salt.

“They mix with the teary water, a mineral mud on the back of my tongue. I swallow,” she wrote.

Also read: Policewoman in Indonesia allegedly sets husband on fire for gambling away 13th-month bonus

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 2 Lives and Pangobooks.