CNY Decorations At Canberra Plaza Apparently Look Like Tombstones To Netizens

As Chinese New Year (CNY) approaches, shopping malls get adorned with bright red decorations, filling the place with an air of festivity. Some decorations, however, do not turn out as planned.

On Wednesday (27 Jan), a man took to Facebook to share about the CNY decorations he saw at Canberra Plaza.

Translation: I really admire this designer

Source

On first sight, he thought the signboards featuring the 12 zodiacs looked like tombstones and wanted to know if others shared the same view.

Source

Turns out, quite a number of netizens thought the same.

CNY zodiac signboards at Canberra Plaza resemble something else

On Wednesday (17 Jan) evening, the man was apparently walking by the newly-opened Canberra Plaza.

Source

That’s when he caught sight of the signboards with predictions for each Chinese zodiac — one of the common CNY mall decorations in Singapore.

But as he looked at it, he couldn’t help but find that it resembled something a little less festive.

Source

The man commented that the flowers placed at the bottom of the signboards especially reminded him of something else altogether.

He then shared photos of the decorations on the Facebook group, 走，新加坡 (Walk, Singapore) to gather opinions about it.

Netizens joke that signboards look like tombstones

Many netizens shared the opinion that the signboards erected in the middle of the open space resembled tombstones in a cemetery.

Source

One netizen jokingly asked if the photo was taken at Lim Chu Kang Cemetery.

Translation: Is this Lim Chu Kang Cemetery?

Source

Another netizen even laughed that soon after Chinese New Year is the Qingming Festival. With this ‘versatile’ decoration, he quipped, the mall would be able to kill two birds with one stone.

Translation: After CNY is Qingming, kills two birds with one stone

Source

However, a few other netizens opined that the man was simply “thinking too much”.

Translation: You are thinking too much.

Source

Did not help that images were taken at night

CNY decoration faux pas have been rather common here in Singapore, often becoming the subject of mockery.

Well, in this case, it certainly did not help that the decorations were photographed after dark.

Perhaps it’s wise for us to only come to a verdict when we see them in the presence of daylight.

Do you agree with the netizens’ opinions? Let us know in the comments down below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.