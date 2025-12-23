79-year-old man dies after accident with car in Bukit Batok, driver arrested

Elderly man dies at the scene after accident with car in Bukit Batok

A 79-year-old man has died after being involved in an accident with a car in Bukit Batok on Monday (22 Dec).

A photo of the aftermath shared on SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram showed a police blue tent covering the body, which was lying on the road.

Witness saw ‘a lot of blood’

The user who shared the photo said a car had hit a pedestrian.

Though he did not notice any vehicles nearby, he claimed to have seen “a lot of blood” at the scene.

According to his photo, at least police officers had arrived, with part of the road cordoned off from the public.

Another photo from a now-deleted post on XiaoHongShu depicted a police motorcycle also present, with some onlookers having stopped to look at the blue tent.

Pedestrian pronounced dead at Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 after car accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5pm on 22 Dec.

It took place along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 in the direction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, and involved a car and a pedestrian,

The 79-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF confirmed with MS News that it was alerted at about 5.05pm that day, and pronounced the man dead.

Additionally, a 61-year-old male car driver has been arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

