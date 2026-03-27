Man in China gets into 3 car accidents in a year, later diagnosed with sleep disorder

Man diagnosed with sleep disorder after being in multiple accidents

A man in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China, initially believed he was “cursed” after getting involved in three car accidents within a year.

However, he later discovered that the source of his misfortune stemmed from a severe sleep disorder.

Medical tests revealed he had Obstructive Sleep Apnea Hypopnea Syndrome (OSAHS), a condition that caused him to repeatedly fall asleep while driving.

Felt alarmed after repeated accidents

The man, identified as Mr Zhang (name transliterated from Mandarin), attributed his first accident to his car’s age.

He shared that he was driving normally before the crash, and while he survived, his car had severe front-end damage.

Mr Zhang then bought a new high-end imported vehicle.

However, he soon got into a second accident, which nearly totalled the new car.

A third crash, involving a guardrail, left him shaken, and he eventually lost confidence in driving.

Diagnosis revealed severe sleep disorder

After the third accident, Mr Zhang decided to hire a personal chauffeur.

At the time, he still did not know the underlying cause of the accidents.

The issue was uncovered during a gathering with friends, when Mr Zhang mentioned his chronic fatigue and daytime drowsiness.

On a friend’s advice, he went for a sleep study at Ningbo Medical Centre, Li Huili Hospital.

Results showed his Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI) was 76 episodes per hour, with his longest pause in breathing lasting 103 seconds.

Doctors also found he suffered from severe intermittent oxygen deprivation during sleep.

90% of chronic snorers may have the condition

Dr Jiang Jingbo (name transiterated from Mandarin), Director of the Respiratory and Critical Care Department, said OSAHS affects about 176 million patients in China.

He added that nearly 90% of chronic snorers may have the condition.

Common symptoms include loud snoring, gasping during sleep, frequent urination at night, morning headaches, daytime lethargy, and memory loss.

Sleep disorders affect driving safety

Dr Jiang explained that repeated breathing interruptions cause fragmented sleep, preventing deep rest.

This leads to daytime drowsiness and slower reaction times, significantly increasing the risk of traffic accidents.

To manage his condition, doctors recommended Mr Zhang use a CPAP machine, a non-invasive ventilator that delivers continuous airflow to keep his airway open.

The treatment aims to improve sleep quality and reduce risks both at home and on the road.

Also read: Man in Taiwan visits doctor over sore throat, gets diagnosed with 4 types of cancer



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