Man in Taiwan visits doctor over sore throat, gets diagnosed with 4 types of cancer

Elderly man with sore throat diagnosed with 4 types of cancer

In what must be a hypochondriac’s worst nightmare, an elderly man’s doctor’s visit for a sore throat escalated into a cancer diagnosis.

Dr Chen Liang-Yu, an otolaryngologist in Taiwan who deals with ear, nose, and throat (ENT) conditions, recounted the alleged case on Facebook.

He explained that the unfortunate patient was diagnosed with tongue cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, and colorectal cancer.

Man with sore throat diagnosed with cancer despite exercising regularly

Additionally, Dr Chen said the elderly man was in good physical health.

He also lived an active lifestyle and exercised regularly.

How then could such a healthy man suffer from quadruple cancers?

The answer lay with the patient’s long-term smoking and alcohol consumption, both of which are linked to cancer.

On top of those, he also chewed on betel quids, which are comprised of areca nuts, betel leaves, and slaked lime, creating an addictive narcotic effect.

Betel nut chewing is associated with major risks of developing oral cancer, alongside other health issues.

Unfortunately, the elderly man’s active lifestyle could not counter the long-term abuse of cigarettes, alcohol, and betel quids, said Dr Chen.

Patient recovered from 4 cancers following medical treatment

The story has a positive ending, as the patient received intensive medical treatment and successfully recovered from all his cancers.

“In the past, people associated cancer with being a terminal illness. But nowadays, medical science is improving, and early detection means early treatment,” Dr Chen explained.

He thus encouraged those who feel something strange about their throat or neck to visit a doctor for a check-up.

