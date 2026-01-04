Car crashes into gas equipment along Adam Road & bursts into flames, 2 sent to hospital

Large plume of fire seen after car crashes into gas equipment along Adam Road

A car burst into flames after crashing into gas equipment along Adam Road on Sunday (4 Jan), with two people sent to the hospital.

A video shared by an MS News reader showed the bonnet of the car on fire after it mounted the kerb.

SCDF seen putting out car in flames along Adam Road

According to the clip, taken from a passing vehicle, the grey car had crashed at the slip road leading to Arcadia Road.

It appeared to have collided with a structure on the traffic island.

Another video posted on Telegram showed a plume of flames several metres tall leaping from the crash site.

A TikTok video also depicted the flame, revealing it to be almost half the height of the trees surrounding it.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were at the scene, with firefighters shooting water jets at the blaze.

Accident causes congestion, bus services delayed

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) alerted motorists to the accident at 4.13pm, advising them to avoid lane 4.

Just 3 minutes later, the advisory was expanded to lanes 2 and 3, too.

The blockage resulted in congestion that stretched to Empress Road, which is off Farrer Road.

As of 6.13pm, more than two hours after the accident, the congestion persisted, according to LTA.

The jam caused five SBS Transit bus services to be delayed, said the transport operator on X.

SBS said they had resumed normal operations in an update at 7.19pm.

Car fire involved gas equipment

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.50pm on 4 Jan.

A car was believed to have self-skidded along Adam Road in the direction of Lornie Highway, it said.

SCDF, which was alerted to a fire at about 3.55pm, told MS News that it involved a car and a gas equipment at the side of the slip road.

The blaze was extinguished with two water jets, with officers from SP Group also at the scene to isolate the gas supply.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Female driver & male passenger sent to hospital

Additionally, two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: a 27-year-old female driver and her 30-year-old male passenger.

Both of them were assessed by an SCDF paramedic and conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 1 person dies after car catches fire along TPE, cause of blaze under investigation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.