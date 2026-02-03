Perodua car left parked under trees in M’sia for 3 weeks, gets covered in bird droppings

Perodua car left parked in Malacca for three weeks

Vehicles left parked in the same spot for days can certainly raise eyebrows among residents and businesses in the area.

But when days turn into weeks, their presence may begin to attract others as well.

In Malacca, Malaysia, a man took to Threads last Sunday (1 Feb) to complain about a Perodua Kelisa that was left stranded in front of a cellphone store in Durian Tunggal.

The vehicle has allegedly been there for three weeks.

However, those in the area cannot do much about the vehicle.

The Threads caption read: “Nobody knows who the owner is.”

Car covered in bird droppings

Having been parked under trees for a long time, a considerable amount of bird droppings had accumulated on the car, specifically on its front section.

The original poster (OP) had described it as the bird’s “art piece”.

On 29 Jan, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council placed a notice on the car window instructing the owner to move the vehicle.

It also stated that failure to do so would result in an offence under Section 46(3)(a) of the Roads, Drains and Building Act 1974 (Act 133).

The OP called on anyone who knows the car owner to remove their vehicle from the location, adding that it was “giving people trouble”.

Netizens concerned about damage due to bird droppings

Some were amused by the sheer amount of bird droppings on the car, while others were concerned about how it might damage the vehicle.

However, one netizen questioned whether parking in said location was an issue at all, given that it is situated at a public parking lot.

To this, one user replied that there would be an upcoming bazaar, while another noted that although the car was in a public parking lot, it was still in a spot someone else could use.

Meanwhile, some netizens speculated on why the car was left in the spot for weeks.

One user believed that the car had broken down, and the owner didn’t have money to have it towed.

Also read: Man in M’sia nearly charged S$460 in parking fees instead of S$1.60 due to system glitch

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mohd_ramli_40 on Threads.