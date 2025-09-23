The unsolved case of a car bombing in Bedok that killed a mother & her unborn child in 1992

MS Unsolved: A car bomb that killed a pregnant mum in Bedok

On an unassuming Monday morning in 1992, a Singaporean couple in Bedok became victims of an exceedingly rare car bombing.

The husband and wife, who were in their 30s, were heading to work when the vehicle exploded.

While the man survived the blast, his wife — who was seven months pregnant and stuck in the wreckage — was not as lucky.

A manhunt, described as “one of the most concerted and high-profile investigation cases in recent years”, ensued.

Despite that, authorities were not able to find a suspect, much less figure out whether the target of the bombing was the former convict husband or his wife.

Car explodes in Bedok as couple drives off

At around 8.50am on 30 March 1992, 33-year-old Wong Eng Meng and his wife were preparing to enter their Nissan at a carpark in front of Block 629 Bedok Reservoir Road.

That seemingly regular Monday morning, Mr Wong was going to drive his wife, 32-year-old accounts clerk Soon Ah Tin, to her workplace at Paya Lebar.

He unlocked the car for his wife, who got in the passenger seat, and finished his cigarette before joining her in the vehicle.

Mr Wong then started his engine and began reversing his car, which moved for under one metre before it exploded.

The explosion ripped open the car roof and shot debris more than 20 metres away.

Shockwaves from the blast rocked the nearby HDBs, with residents reportedly saying it felt like “a minor earthquake”.

Soon after, eyewitnesses saw Mr Wong crawl out of the vehicle, legs first, through the driver’s side window.

Although injured, he limped to the passenger’s side window, where his wife was, but could not free her.

Suffering grievous wounds, which included shattered hips, Ms Soon and her unborn child died before the ambulance arrived at the scene.

Was the target the husband or the wife?

The incident, dubbed the Bedok Blast, made headlines as Singapore’s first car bomb murder.

Investigations determined that the culprit had possibly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) underneath Mr Wong’s vehicle on the front passenger side.

Mr Wong’s car was parked with the driver’s seat facing the police post, around 30 metres away.

According to the police, this meant anyone planting the bomb would have been hidden from their view.

In their search for the culprit, police attention first turned to Mr Wong, who was immediately questioned after being treated for his injuries at Tan Tock Seng Hospital as an outpatient.

Police believed the bombing may have been tied to his criminal history.

The 33-year-old was unemployed at the time, and had two convictions — both for illegal moneylending.

Though he was fined in 1987 and 1988, it was unknown whether he continued his moneylending schemes.

Authorities stressed that Mr Wong or his wife had been the clear target of the attack.

In fact, they believed the bombing was either a professional hit or simply a “mad-man”.

Although Mr Wong was likely the main reason for the bombing, they were unsure whether the culprit had targeted him or his wife.

Whatever the case, investigators agreed that the culprit had to have more than a passing expertise on bombs.

According to reports, Mr Wong — who only suffered slight injuries to his arms and legs — had also told the police he called his insurance agent just an hour after the incident.

His wife is believed to have been insured for S$50,000 for a policy taken in 1988.

An air of fear in the community

Following the fatal incident, residents of Bedok Reservoir expressed fear and apprehension.

Locals remained tight-lipped to reporters seeking answers in the aftermath, and the few who spoke often did so without their photographs taken.

“Better not to talk about it,” one said to The New Paper.

Another declined to comment because they had family to take care of.

“Please, no photos. The family lives in the area and the husband is a money-lender,” said an anonymous resident.

Meanwhile, police — who increased patrols in the area — continued to reassure the public that the bombing was a one-off incident.

No suspect ever named from the investigation

To this day, no suspect has ever been named, and the culprit has never been found.

Questions were also raised about how the culprit was able to obtain regulated explosive materials.

Days after the bomb, residents left the lot where Mr Wong’s car used to be empty.

Many even chose to risk parking fines just to avoid it — but not many gave their reasons why.

