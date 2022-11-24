Car Crashes Into River Valley Bus Stop, Police Searching For Missing Driver

Driver Crashes Car Into River Valley Bus Stop & Goes Missing

A car crashed into a bus stop near a junction between Clemenceau Avenue and River Valley Road, but when police arrived, the driver was nowhere to be seen.

Shin Min Daily News reports that the accident occurred at around 6am today (24 Nov).

Investigations are currently ongoing and authorities are trying to track down the driver.

River Valley bus stop severely damaged by crash

A reader who passed by the scene of the crash sent Shin Min Daily News a photo of two police officers examining a dark grey sedan.

The vehicle appeared to have knocked over one of the safety bollards, completely uprooting it from the ground.

Two stone benches and one of the pillars also sustained significant damage, and the whole area was in a mess.

The reader said that when they passed by at around 7am, they only spotted police officers there.

There wasn’t an ambulance to attend to anyone as the driver had apparently disappeared, likely having fled the scene.

Police searching for missing driver

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the location, the entire bus stop had been cordoned off and workers were cleaning up the place.

There was purportedly a strong smell of urine, but it’s unclear if this had any relation to the accident.

Fortunately, because the bus stop is in a relatively remote spot and the crash happened very early in the morning, no one was injured.

Police told Shin Min Daily News that the car is believed to have skidded before ramming into the bus stop.

Investigations are still ongoing and they are in the midst of trying to locate the missing driver.

