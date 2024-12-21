3 car collision in Thailand launches multiple people from their vehicles, killing at least 1

3 car collision in Thailand launches multiple people from their vehicles

Three vehicles were recently involved in a high-speed collision at a four-way intersection in northeastern Thailand.

According to Matichon, the accident, which occurred on 20 Dec at 2.11pm in Ban Din Sai On village, resulted in 8 injuries and 1 death.

Footage of the scene showed multiple people being launched out of their vehicles.

Security cameras captures shocking accident

In the clip, three cars approach an intersection at high speeds without slowing down.

Within a split second, an incoming white SUV crashes into the side of the orange pickup truck, propelling it into the path of another vehicle in the opposite lane.

The crash sends all three cars spinning in different directions. The orange truck’s car doors fly open, flinging the passenger out of the vehicle and onto the road.

CCTV footage of the accident from a different angle showed another individual being thrown into the air.

The accident damaged all three cars, scattering debris on the road.

Emergency services rush to the scene

According to Matichon, local eyewitnesses believe the orange truck driver was not used to driving in the area.

The vehicle had been transporting four people, including two children. These four individuals sustained the heaviest injuries, including multiple broken bones. At least one was reportedly in a coma.

One of the passengers succumbed to her injuries while EMTs were transporting her to the local hospital.

When emergency services arrived, they found three individuals trapped inside the white truck.

The driver was severely injured while the woman in the passenger seat was still conscious with only scratches.

A young girl in the backseat also only suffered minor scratches.

Meanwhile, the two people in the white SUV were both conscious and suffered only minor injuries.

All nine individuals involved in the collision were conveyed to the hospital.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

