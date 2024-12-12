5-year-old boy among 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving 2 lorries, 2 taxis & a car at Yew Tee

multi vehicle accident

Latest News Singapore

Besides the boy, a 33-year-old car driver and a 61-year-old male taxi driver were also injured.

By - 12 Dec 2024, 4:09 pm

5-year-old boy among 3 hurt in Yew Tee multi-vehicle crash

A road accident on 9 Dec left three people, including a five-year-old boy, hospitalised.

The accident, which involved two lorries, two taxis, and a car, happened at around 8am along Choa Chu Kang Street 62, according to the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) response to queries from MS News.

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash

Along with the boy, a 33-year-old driver of the car that the boy was in, and a 61-year-old male taxi driver were also hospitalised.

The police mentioned that another 69-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed the accident and said that two people were conveyed to the National University Hospital, with a third person taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

An Instagram video on @trafficaccidentsg capturing the aftermath of the accident shows all five vehicles lined up along the side of the road.

Several of the vehicles, particularly the two taxis and one car, had their fronts damaged from impact.

Netizens react to chain collision

Upon seeing the video, many netizens raised concerns about the recent string of traffic accidents in Singapore. One Instagram user was shocked at the frequency of these accidents.

multi vehicle accident

Source: Instagram

Another commenter empathised with those involved, saying it was an unhappy rainy day.

multi vehicle accident

Source: Instagram

One netizen speculated that the cause of the accident could be due to impatience and tailgating.

multi vehicle accident

Source: Instagram

It is unclear what caused the chain collision and police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @trafficaccidentsg on Instagram.

