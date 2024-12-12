5-year-old boy among 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving 2 lorries, 2 taxis & a car at Yew Tee

5-year-old boy among 3 hurt in Yew Tee multi-vehicle crash
A road accident on 9 Dec left three people, including a five-year-old boy, hospitalised.
The accident, which involved two lorries, two taxis, and a car, happened at around 8am along Choa Chu Kang Street 62, according to the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) response to queries from MS News.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Along with the boy, a 33-year-old driver of the car that the boy was in, and a 61-year-old male taxi driver were also hospitalised.
The police mentioned that another 69-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed the accident and said that two people were conveyed to the National University Hospital, with a third person taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.