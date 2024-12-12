5-year-old boy among 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving 2 lorries, 2 taxis & a car at Yew Tee

An Instagram video on @trafficaccidentsg capturing the aftermath of the accident shows all five vehicles lined up along the side of the road.

Several of the vehicles, particularly the two taxis and one car, had their fronts damaged from impact.

Netizens react to chain collision

Upon seeing the video, many netizens raised concerns about the recent string of traffic accidents in Singapore. One Instagram user was shocked at the frequency of these accidents.

Another commenter empathised with those involved, saying it was an unhappy rainy day.

One netizen speculated that the cause of the accident could be due to impatience and tailgating.

It is unclear what caused the chain collision and police investigations are ongoing.

