M’sia car crash claims 3 lives, including mother & 7-year-old daughter

Car crash in Malaysia leaves 3 dead, including mother & daughter

A tragic car crash in Malaysia on Monday (9 Sept) has resulted in the deaths of a 42-year-old mother and her seven-year-old daughter.

The accident, which occurred near an oil palm plantation in Maran, Pahang, also claimed the life of a 13-year-old male student.

Additionally, four other individuals sustained injuries.

Videos show vehicle on fire

According to the Malaysia Gazette, the incident involved a Perodua Myvi, a Perodua Alza, and a Toyota Avanza.

The Alza, driven by Noraini Ali with her daughter Aufa Medina Azuan, was travelling from Jengka to Maran. The Toyota Avanza, which had four occupants, was heading in the opposite direction.

For reasons yet unknown, the Avanza veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the Alza.

At the same time, the Myvi, also travelling from Jengka to Maran, was unable to avoid the Avanza and crashed into it.

Terrifying footage from the scene shows the Avanza engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, the front of the Alza was almost completely destroyed, with scraps of metal and debris scattered across the area.

Eight firefighters from the Jengka Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene and used rescue equipment to extricate the victims.

Woman, girl & teenage boy perish in accident

Maran police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohamad Zamri Mohamad Zaber reported that Ms Noraini and Nik Nurien Haziqah Nik Ibrahim, the front passenger in the Avanza, both died at the scene.

Ms Noraini’s daughter was rushed to Jengka 2 Health Clinic but later succumbed to her injuries.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the driver of the Myvi, a 34-year-old teacher, sustained minor injuries.

The Avanza was driven by a 28-year-old man and was carrying three 13-year-old students from Jengka 2 Secondary School.

Mr Mohamad Zamri stated that the Avanza driver, who sustained leg injuries, and one of the female students, who suffered a head injury, are receiving treatment at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

Another female student, who sustained facial injuries, was taken to Jengka Hospital.

The police are investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

