M’sian man crashes car trying to avoid wild monkey, wife & mother die in the accident

Malaysian man’s wife & mother fatally flung out of car after he swerves to avoid monkey

A monkey on the road ended up causing a car accident with two fatalities in northern Malaysia on 1 Sep.

According to the New Straits Times, the accident occurred at 6.21pm when the family of five were returning home to Bedong after a recreational trip in Sundai Sedim.

27-year-old Mohd Fadzil Othman drove the car, with his wife, mother, and two young children on board with him.

However, a wild monkey suddenly ran out across the road ahead of the car, reports China Press.

Mr Fadzil swerved the car to the left to avoid collision with the mammal, but then he lost control of the vehicle.

The car spun off the road and crashed into some bushes, suffering severe damage.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show the entire front of the car crushed inward, while the roof of the car was badly warped.

2 flung from car in accident involving monkey

Mr Fadzil and his three-year-old son survived unharmed while his two-year-old daughter suffered injuries. All three were sent to the hospital.

However, Mr Fadzil’s wife and mother were not so lucky. The 26-year-old in the front seat and the 69-year-old woman in the back were both flung out of the car during the crash.

They suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Photographs showed their bodies wrapped in cloths and covered with umbrellas.

Another photo showed the distance from which their bodies had been flung from the final location of the wrecked car.

The police said they were investigating the case under the offence of reckless driving causing death.

Last week on 24 Aug, a group of monkeys also caused a similar accident in Perak, according to The Star. A car fell into a drain, injuring two women and four children but causing no deaths.

