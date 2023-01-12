Man Crashes Car Into Lamppost & Trees At Bedok Reservoir, Succumbs To Injuries In Hospital

Man Crashes Into Lamppost & Trees At Bedok Reservoir On 12 Jan

While driving in the Bedok Reservoir estate on Thursday (12 Jan), a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lamppost and several trees.

Even though he managed to get out of the car, he collapsed and later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are currently underway.

Man loses control of vehicle, crashes into lamppost & trees

According to Shin Min Daily News, a man lost control of his blue hatchback as he was driving along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The incident reportedly happened at about 6am on Thursday (12 Jan).

As the vehicle spun out of control, it crashed into a lamppost and three trees before coming to a stop on a patch of grass at Block 672.

Eyewitnesses the Chinese newspaper interviewed recounted seeing a male driver exiting the car before falling to the ground. He looked to be in his 30s.

One resident who stayed in the vicinity recalled hearing several loud noises akin to explosions.

When he went down to investigate, he saw the driver lying on his back and bleeding from his head.

Footage showing the aftermath of the incident shows several uprooted trees and debris strewn all over the nearby pavements.

Driver succumbs to injuries at hospital

Soon after, police vehicles and ambulances arrived at the scene.

In response to enquiries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit before Jalan Damai on 12 Jan at about 6.30am.

A person was found at the foot of a residential block nearby and they conveyed him to Changi General Hospital.

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that the victim was a 34-year-old male driver.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play, and investigations are currently ongoing.

