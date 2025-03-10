Car crashes into tree at Geylang Road junction, sends pedestrian flying 2 metres away

Car crashes into tree at Geylang Road junction, 2 people sent to hospital

A violent car crash at Geylang Road on Monday (10 March) left two people injured, prompting passers-by to rush in and assist Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics.

The accident occurred around 10.15 am at the junction along 340 Geylang Road towards Kallang Road and Lorong 18 Geylang.

According to a one-minute 30-second clip posted on Singapore Roads Accident.com, the crash also involved a bicycle.

Car crashes into tree, hits pedestrian

Footage of the accident shows a white car crashed into a tree on the side of the road, with bystanders gathered around the scene.

As the video goes around the scene, the driver’s side door is seen open, revealing the driver slumped in his seat with his legs propped against the doorframe.

The impact of the crash had deployed the car’s airbags, and the driver appeared unable to move.

Panning around the wreckage, the footage captures the crumpled bonnet of the car, with a bicycle lying in front of it. Beside the car lay the remnants of what seems to be an electric box that had been completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the tree it struck is seen leaning dangerously at a 45-degree angle.

Midway through the video, a man is shown lying motionless on the ground, bleeding heavily, as SCDF paramedics work urgently to stabilize him.

Nearby, an ambulance is waiting, with its doors open at the ready.

A crowd of bystanders surrounds the area.

Among them, two concerned passers-by — seemingly foreigners — had jumped in to help the paramedics. One of them, a woman, is seen trying to stop the bleeding while a man steps in to help.

Pedestrian sent flying 2 metres away

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim is reportedly a foreign tourist.

He was walking on the side of the road after finishing his meal when the incident occurred. He had attempted to evade the crash but was unable to.

After hitting the electric box, eyewitnesses said the car crashed into the man, sending him flying two metres away.

The car only stopped after hitting the tree.

Lianhe Zaobao also reported that the car had struck two motorcycles 200 metres from the accident site prior to the crash.

Two sent to hospital after high-impact crash

Both the SCDF and the Singapore Police Force confirmed the accident with MS News.

Two casualties, a 48-year-old male car driver and a 44-year-old male pedestrian, were conveyed conscious to hospital. One was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the other was sent to Raffles Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.