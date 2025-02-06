Car dangles precariously off M’sia hospital car park after crashing through wall

Driver crashes through car park wall, car dangles over the edge

A car was spotted dangling dangerously from a hospital’s multistorey car park in Serdang, Malaysia after its driver had crashed the vehicle through a part of the wall.

The photo of a red Honda WR-V hanging off the edge of a building was posted to Facebook on Tuesday (4 Feb).

According to the witness, the incident occurred at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang at around 1.22pm.

She mentioned that she had heard a loud noise while looking for parking.

In the photo, the car’s front bumper appeared badly damaged.

The metal railing it had crashed through was partially dislodged, while a large chunk of the wall was missing.

Photos from other witnesses showed concrete debris scattered across the road.

One of the larger pieces of fallen debris had smashed the windshield of a Toyota Avanza parked below.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Driver suffered chest pain while driving, leading to crash

Serdang Hospital Director Dr Farique Rizal Abdul Hami shared that the driver of the Honda WR-V experienced chest pain while driving due to his heart condition.

The condition caused him to lose control of the vehicle, crashing into the iron fence and part of the concrete wall.

The 38-year-old driver and three other passengers in his car were all safe.

The Sepang District Police confirmed that the accident happened due to the driver losing control of the vehicle and ruled out any foul play.

