Porsche hangs off US garage after driver accidentally steps on accelerator

Driver accidentally steps on accelerator & sends Porsche flying out of garage

On Monday (23 Sept), a Porsche SUV in Florida found itself in an awkward position, hanging precariously off the third floor of a parking garage.

Turns out, its driver had accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing her Porsche to crash through the wall of the garage.

Fortunately, the car found itself in a big tree outside the car park, which prevented it from falling to the ground.

Vehicle dangles over edge of garage with driver trapped inside

NBC 6’s footage shows the vehicle suspended over the edge of the garage, with its rear wheels gripping the crumbled wall.

The driver was reportedly trapped in the car before firefighters arrived.

“It looked like the lady pressed the accelerator by mistake and went through the wall,” Coral Gables Fire Rescue Chief Xavier Jones told the press.

“She got very lucky that when the car went through the wall, it landed in a tree,” the chief added.

Rescue workers took 20 to 30 minutes to rescue driver

According to Mr Jones, rescue officials spent 20 to 30 minutes to rescue the woman.

One of the rescuers used a rope to hoist himself into the air and remove the woman from the car.

The driver was subsequently transported to a hospital.

An employee from a nearby office said she heard a car “peeling out”, followed by a loud crash. She initially thought two cars had collided.

Officials later used a crane to extract the vehicle, reported NBC News.

