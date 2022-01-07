Rental Car Reportedly Caught Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle

It’s been only about a week into 2022, and we’ve already heard of a few near-accidents and actual accidents that involved people getting hurt.

However, we’ve now had a driver passing away in the worst way possible – amid a fiery inferno.

His car burst into flames at an HDB carpark near Guillemard Road.

Source

He was reportedly trapped in the car.

Incident occurred on 7 Jan

The incident occurred on Friday (7 Jan) afternoon at about 3.42pm, Shin Min Daily News said in a Facebook post.

The carpark in question is next to Block 42, Cassia Crescent, which is off Guillemard Road.

Source

The carpark is also located next to Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

Source

Police use water hose on fire

Perhaps due to the proximity of the accident to the NPC, many police officers rushed out when the car burst into flames, Shi Min reported.

In a video posted on Facebook by an onlooker, police can be seen using water hose in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Source

Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived 15-20 minutes after the fire erupted, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Source

Car had collided into another car

A resident of the block said the fire started after the car, a white Mazda 3, collided into another car.

She told ST that she’d ran down with her husband upon noticing smoke, and saw the car before it burst into flames.

Its bonnet had been crushed, but only when movement was seen inside the smoke-filled cabin did they realise that someone was still inside the car.

Driver couldn’t be saved

According to another resident, his neighbours tried to get together to put out the fire, while 1 went to get the police.

Unfortunately, the car burst into flames with a loud explosion before they could do anything, he told ST.

A police officer had tried to rescue the the driver from the car, but couldn’t do it.

Source

Car was rented

The car was a rental car, and was ordered over Carousell from iRent Leasing Pte Ltd, reported ST.

Their operations manager rushed down to the site when he heard that the company’s car was involved in an accident.

He said the car was rented out to a man in his mid-30s.

Could be 1st road fatality of 2022

Unfortunately, what could be the 1st road fatality of the year has taken place just 1 week into the new year.

Hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of how this happened.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

If you’re out and about on the roads, please be careful whether you’re a driver or pedestrian.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Tan Khim Huan on Facebook.