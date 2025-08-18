81-year-old woman sent to hospital after car flips over along Upper Thomson Road

Car flips over during accident with minibus along Upper Thomson Road

An 81-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after her car flipped over along Upper Thomson Road.

A video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the red car lying on its roof on the kerb.

A door on the driver’s side was also open.

SCDF seen at Upper Thomson after car flips

Slightly behind the red car was a stationary white minibus, which appeared to have sustained a dent to its front.

There was some debris on the road in front of it.

Behind the red car, a person was lying on a stretcher being attended to by a paramedic.

Two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were at the scene — a fire engine and an ambulance.

Accident took place near junction of Upper Thomson Road & Jalan Tambur

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.55am on Monday (18 Aug).

It took place along Upper Thomson Road in the direction of Braddell Road, and involved a car and a minibus.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 9am, told MS News that it took place near the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Jalan Tambur.

Elderly woman sent to the hospital

The car driver, an 81-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF said.

SCDF said she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, the minibus driver, a 55-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver sent to hospital after car flips on its side along Bendemeer Road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.