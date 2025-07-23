Man in Australia caught driving car without hood & plastic chair as driver’s seat

Man in Australia who drove car without hood & driver’s seat said he was getting new parts

When the police pulled over a car in Australia, they probably did not expect to find it missing a hood and a plastic chair in place of the driver’s seat.

The authorities spotted the shabby car in a suburb of Melbourne at about 3.15pm local time on Monday (21 July), reported Australia’s 7NEWS.

Approaching the vehicle, officers noticed that the burgundy-coloured BMW’s hood had been completely removed, completely exposing its engine.

Car seat replaced with plastic chair

Worse still, they also noticed that all the car’s seats had been removed.

In place of the driver’s seat was a plastic chair fitted with a cushion.

Some car mats were placed where the back seat cushions used to be.

Man in Australia to be charged for driving without hood & seat

When questioned by the police, the 64-year-old male driver admitted that he knew the car was not fit to be driven on the road.

He told officers he had been on the way to get new parts before being pulled over.

Dismissing his excuse, the police issued him a vehicle defect notice — according to the State of Victoria, it means his vehicle did not meet roadworthiness requirements.

He is expected to be charged with traffic offences.

A number of vehicle modifications not allowed in S’pore

Driving such a vehicle in Singapore could also be illegal.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), vehicle modifications that “compromise the safety of the vehicle’s occupants and other road users, or pose a nuisance to the public” are not allowed.

These include components like the air horn, chassis, crash bars and lamps. A list of these disallowed modifications can be found on LTA’s website.

In October 2022, LTA conducted operations at several locations to check for illegal vehicle modifications such as non-compliant number plates, modified exhaust pipes and overly tinted windows.

One of the vehicles booked had improper front lamps, which are disallowed because “it can be distracting and cause confusion to other motorists”, said LTA.

Also read: LTA Officers Catch Vehicles With Illegal Modifications, Car With ‘Confusing’ Lights Sparks Hilarious Comments

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Victoria Police via 7News.