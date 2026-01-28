Early morning collision between car & lorry at Orchard Road junction sends 13 people to hospital

13 sent to hospital after car and lorry crash at Orchard Road junction

13 people were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a car and a lorry at an Orchard Road junction on Wednesday (28 Jan) morning, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News it was alerted to the accident at about 6.15am at the junction of Orchard Road and Orchard Link.

A 64-year-old male car driver and 12 male lorry passengers were conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state following the crash.

13 people sent to hospital, five others injured

The 12 lorry passengers were aged between 30 and 51.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), six people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while seven others were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Another five individuals were assessed for minor injuries at the scene but declined further medical treatment.

Vehicles end up on pavement outside Orchard Road shops

Photos and videos circulating online showed both the car and lorry mounting the pavement near well-known retail outlets along Orchard Road.

In one video, paramedics were seen attending to multiple people seated outside an Adidas store, while several police vehicles were parked nearby.

Another clip showed the damaged vehicles on the pavement in front of the Apple store, with police officers securing the area.

Both vehicles appeared to have sustained front-end damage, with dented bumpers and bonnets.

A stone bench along the pavement was also knocked over in the impact.

‘Massive jam’ as vehicles remained at scene for hours

The accident led to what was described as a “massive jam” along Orchard Road, according to TikTok user Nor Nizar, 60, who spoke to MS News.

When the stay-at-home dad passed by the scene at about 9.45am — more than three hours after the crash — both vehicles were still at the junction, and the area remained cordoned off.

He added that a tow truck was preparing to remove the vehicles at the time.

A bus driver told him that immediately after the accident, only one or two lanes of Orchard Road were open, significantly slowing traffic.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Also read: 17-year-old underage driver flees traffic police, crashes into cars & van before arrest in Marine Parade