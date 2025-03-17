Motorcyclist in China has head dragged under car wheels after collision, miraculously escapes death

Vehicle knocks down motorcyclist while turning into car park in China

A terrifying accident unfolded in China last week when a motorcyclist had his head run over by a car.

Footage timestamped at 7.06pm on 12 March shows a white car making a right turn into a car park.

At that exact moment, a motorcyclist rode past, resulting in a collision.

The rider first fell onto the car’s bumper before tumbling off the front of the vehicle.

He was then dragged under the car, with the front wheels narrowly missing his head.

Notably, he was wearing a white hood instead of a helmet.

Shockingly, the car appeared to accelerate rather than brake, driving over the victim.

It crashed loudly through several small bollards and even ran over another CCTV camera, continuing to roll the motorcyclist around as it dragged him beneath it.

Car runs over motorcyclist’s head

A split second later, the car’s rear wheel seemed to drive directly over the motorcyclist’s unprotected head.

Miraculously, the rider slid out from beneath the vehicle as it finally came to a stop.

A nearby security guard shouted and quickly ran over, speaking into his walkie-talkie to call for help.

Surprisingly, the motorcyclist wasn’t found in a gruesome state.

He immediately sat up, somehow alive, with his head seemingly intact.

Though disoriented, the rider slowly rose to his knees as someone — possibly the driver of the car that hit him — rushed to check on him.

The stranger helped him up, but the motorcyclist grimaced in pain, clutching his back.

“Take a seat,” the guard instructed as onlookers gathered around.

Netizens shocked at rider’s survival

Netizens were left incredulous by the motorcyclist’s miraculous survival after his head was run over by a moving vehicle.

One Weibo user suggested the victim should have stayed still and asked someone else to call 120, the Chinese emergency number for an ambulance.

They warned that getting up too quickly could worsen his injuries.

Accident victims often don’t feel the full extent of their injuries right away, including serious ones like traumatic brain injuries, so immediate medical attention is crucial.

One commenter offered a possible explanation for the motorcyclist’s improbable survival.

They argued that the car’s wheels did not directly roll over his head — if they had, it would have been “crushed like a tomato”.

Additionally, the man had curled into a ball, which the netizen believed meant the wheel made contact with his body rather than his head.

The car also ran over a fallen bollard, causing it to bounce up just as the wheel passed over his head.

These fortunate factors, according to the user, combined to provide just enough space for him to survive.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.