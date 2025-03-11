Drunk man in Peru gets run over by train after falling asleep on tracks, miraculously survives

Man in Peru miraculously survives after getting run over by train while sleeping on tracks

A Peruvian man survived a brush with death after getting hit by a cargo train while sleeping by the tracks — only to walk away with minor injuries.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), 28-year-old Juan Carlos Tello had fallen asleep on the side of the train tracks in Lima, Peru, on Saturday (8 Mar). Authorities believe he was intoxicated at the time.

General Jaxier Avalos, a security official in Lima, was reported saying, “The train knocked him over but, through some miracle, did not kill him.”

“He apparently was in a state of intoxication, fell asleep along the train tracks, and did not feel the train coming,” he added.

Man gets minor injuries from getting run over

Surveillance footage captured the harrowing moment when Mr Tello lay motionless by the tracks as a cargo train approached.

At the last moments as the train lights shone on him, he appeared to react — but it was too late.

The train rammed into him, flinging him onto his side and dragging him along the tracks before coming to a stop.

Incredibly, Mr Tello then rolled out on his own from underneath the train.

He then stood up and walked over to a nearby pavement before sitting down.

Onlookers were seen rising to his aid.

However, to their astonishment, he had only suffered minor injuries to his left arm, confirmed General Avalos.

